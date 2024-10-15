Hose Performance Plus 1/2" -20m
Flexible and extremely resistant to kinks thanks to high-quality multi-layered woven material: the new 20-metre long Performance Plus 1/2" garden hose. Ensures constant water flow.
The Performance Plus quality garden hose, which measures 1/2" in diameter and 20 m in length, is perfect for watering small to medium gardens and other spaces. The high-quality multi-layered woven material has an improved feel, sits notably more comfortably in the hand, and makes this innovation from Kärcher particularly robust, flexible and extremely resistant to kinks – ideal qualities for a high-performance watering system providing constant water flow. What's more, the garden hose is free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead – meaning it contains absolutely no substances that are harmful to human health and yet is still durable. The weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer protects the material and the opaque middle layer prevents algae from building up inside the hose. The bursting pressure is 45 bar. The water hose also boasts an impressive temperature resistance of between -20 and +60 °C. We guarantee a 15-year warranty for this garden hose.
Features and benefits
High-quality multi-layered woven materials
- Flexibility and kink-resistance to guarantee optimum water flow.
20 metres
- For watering small to medium-sized gardens and other spaces.
The quality woven material gives the hose ultra-strong walls, capable of withstanding pressures of up to 45 bar
- Tough.
Handy garden hose with pressure-resistant woven reinforcement
- For easy handling.
High temperature resistance from -20 to +60 °C
- Quality hose.
Opaque middle layer prevents algae formation inside the hose
- For an extra-long service life.
Quality garden hose free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead
- Poses no risk to health or the environment.
Anti-UV outer layer
- Extremely weather-resistant.
15-year guarantee
- Built to last and meets high quality standards.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|1/2″
|Hose length (m)
|20
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|2,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|280 x 280 x 130
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment