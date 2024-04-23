FJ 3 foam jet
FJ 3 foam nozzle for cleaning with powerful foam (e.g. ultra foam cleaner). For cars, motorcycles etc. and for applying cleaning products to stone and wood surfaces and façades.
FJ 3 foam nozzle with extra powerful foam for easy cleaning of all surfaces such as paint, glass and stone. Ideal for vehicles, winter gardens, garden furniture, façades, stairways, caravans, paths, walls, venetian blinds, terraces, driveways etc. Container capacity approx. 0.3 litres. Pour Kärcher detergent directly into the foam nozzle, attach the nozzle to the gun and apply the foam. The jet level can be adjusted as required. Suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers of the K 2 to K 7 classes. Ideal for use with Kärcher ultra foam cleaner.
Features and benefits
Easy replacement of various RM
- Extremely user-friendly.
Powerful, adhering foam
- Effortless cleaning of all surfaces
Transparent detergent container
- Contents always visible.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,2
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|93 x 201 x 120
|Compatibility
|For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Vehicles
- Conservatories
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Terrace
- Blinds/roller shutters
- Paths
- (Yard) entrances, driveways
- Garden and stone walls
- Mobile homes