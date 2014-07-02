PS 40 power scrubber surface cleaner
Power Scrubber PS 40 with 3 integrated high-pressure nozzles. Eliminates stubborn dirt from various surfaces powerfully, reliably and in a time-saving manner. Ideal for stairs and edges. Includes integrated squeegee blade to remove the dirty water.
PS 40 power scrubber with three integrated high-pressure nozzles and squeegee is more powerful than a standard manual scrubber. Powerful scrubber quickly and easily removes stubborn dirt from surfaces with high pressure. PS 40 power scrubber is ideal for cleaning stairs, patios, facades, garages, balconies, walls, paths and drives. Ideal for cleaning stairs and edges. Suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.
Features and benefits
Three integrated high-pressure nozzles
- For removing stubborn dirt from different kinds of surfaces.
Integrated squeegee
- Fast removal of residual water.
Compact design
- Ideal for cleaning corners and edges without splash back.
Powerful cleaning with high pressure
- For removing stubborn dirt from different kinds of surfaces.
Combination of high-pressure jet and manual brush pressure
- Extra powerful cleaning performance compared to a normal scrubber.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Black
|Weight (kg)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,2
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|744 x 303 x 759
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Stairs
- Terrace
- Façade
- Garage
- Garden and stone walls
- Balcony
- Paths
- (Yard) entrances, driveways