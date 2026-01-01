CAR INTERIOR CLEANING AT HOME

Be well equipped with the right preparation
Before you begin thoroughly cleaning your car’s interior, you should first remove any loose objects, rubbish, floor mats, and carpets from the vehicle. It’s normal for loose dirt to collect over time, especially under the floor mats. Shake off the mats outside and lay them to the side. After that, make sure you have all the necessary tools within reach such as a vacuum cleaner or dustbuster, cleaning cloths, and cleaning solutions. Many manufacturers offer extensive car interior cleaning kits for your vacuum that include extension nozzles, extra long crevice nozzles, wide car nozzles, suction brushes, and microfibre cloths for cleaning smooth surfaces and windows.