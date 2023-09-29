Versatile, low-foaming PressurePro Intensive Deep Cleaner RM 750 suitable for use with high-pressure and surface cleaners as well as scrubber dryers. The powerful detergent was specially developed for the high demands in production and industry - in particular the food industry and commercial kitchens. It removes typical stubborn dirt and residues caused by oil, grease, soot, protein, fruit juice, wine or beer from surfaces and is also suitable for deep cleaning heavily soiled industrial floor coverings. The highly concentrated industrial cleaner can be dosed very sparingly and is therefore particularly economical to use. If necessary, it can also be used for manual cleaning.