PressurePro Intensive Deep Cleaner RM 750, 10l

Powerful deep cleaner effectively removes the most stubborn stains, such as oil, grease, soot, blood and proteins. Low foam production. Particularly suited for floor cleaning by machine and for processing with hard surface cleaners.

Versatile, low-foaming PressurePro Intensive Deep Cleaner RM 750 suitable for use with high-pressure and surface cleaners as well as scrubber dryers. The powerful detergent was specially developed for the high demands in production and industry - in particular the food industry and commercial kitchens. It removes typical stubborn dirt and residues caused by oil, grease, soot, protein, fruit juice, wine or beer from surfaces and is also suitable for deep cleaning heavily soiled industrial floor coverings. The highly concentrated industrial cleaner can be dosed very sparingly and is therefore particularly economical to use. If necessary, it can also be used for manual cleaning.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 10
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
pH value 13,7
Weight (kg) 11,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 11,8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 290 x 190 x 230
Application areas
  • Transport and machines
  • Car/engine wash
  • Parts cleaning
  • Floor cleaning
  • Surface degreasing
