TLA 4 telescopic spray lance
Simple cleaning at (almost) every point: The telescopic spray lance easily reaches areas that are difficult to access thanks to its 180° adjustable hinge.
With the telescopic spray lance even areas that are difficult to access such as under façades can be cleaned quickly and effortlessly. The 180 degree adjustable hinge is another advantage and makes possible the cleaning of conservatories, slanting roofs and carports. Operation is very simple thanks to the comfortable telescopic mechanism at the touch of a button. The telescopic spray lance can be extended between 1.20 and 3.70 metres, thus enabling cleaning of areas at a height of up to 5 metres. The fastening of all spray guns is very easy. The pressure can be controlled conveniently when used with Full Control Plus or Smart Control spray gun.
Features and benefits
Adjustable hingeFlexible application possibilities.
Comfortable telescopingThe tubes can be easily and conveniently pulled out at the touch of a button.
Simple assembly of high-pressure gunThe existing high-pressure gun can be easily secured at the intended holder.
Bayonet connection
- Practical connection of all Kärcher accessories.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|2.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|3780 x 120 x 233
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Façade
- Conservatories
- Shelters (e.g. carports)
Accessories
