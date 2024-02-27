With the telescopic spray lance even areas that are difficult to access such as under façades can be cleaned quickly and effortlessly. The 180 degree adjustable hinge is another advantage and makes possible the cleaning of conservatories, slanting roofs and carports. Operation is very simple thanks to the comfortable telescopic mechanism at the touch of a button. The telescopic spray lance can be extended between 1.20 and 3.70 metres, thus enabling cleaning of areas at a height of up to 5 metres. The fastening of all spray guns is very easy. The pressure can be controlled conveniently when used with Full Control Plus or Smart Control spray gun.