Wheel washing brush with all-round bristles ensures extremely effective cleaning. Brush reaches difficult to reach areas and gets into the smallest gaps for thoroughly wheels or spokes. Uniform 360° water distribution for dissolving and flushing away the dirt. Quality bristles provide for a gentle and efficient cleaning action. Excellent all-round cleaning results. Includes union nut for secure spray gun connection and ergonomic handle for ease of use. In brief: The ideal solution for shiny clean wheels and spokes. Wheel washing brush suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.