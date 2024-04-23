With the help of the connection adaptor, a pump with internal thread can be connected quickly and safely to a water connection with internal thread – whether on the suction side or the pressure side. Ideal for G1 (33.3 mm) to G1 (33.3 mm) connection threads. On one side of the adaptor, there is a standard G1 thread with an axial sealing principle (serial number [2] on the product); on the other side, there is a standard G1 thread with a radial sealing principle (series number [1] on the product). The radial PerfectConnect sealing principle of the BP accessories ensures exceptionally easy assembly and highly reliable sealing which guarantees trouble-free pump operation. In this way, accessories by other manufacturers as well as older Kärcher accessories (series number [2]) can be connected to the Kärcher pumps with the radial sealing principle (series number [1]). Furthermore, radial sealing accessories from the PerfectConnect range by Kärcher (series number [1]) can be connected to all conventional axial sealing pumps (series number [2]).