T 5 T-Racer surface cleaner
Thorough and splash-free cleaning over large areas: The T 5 T-Racer surface cleaner. The adjustable nozzle position means the surface cleaner can be used to clean hard and delicate surfaces alike.
The twin-jet rotating arm of the T 5 T-Racer surface cleaner is capable of removing dirt over large areas, providing fast and efficient cleaning of large outside areas. The surface cleaner can be adjusted so that the nozzle is positioned at the ideal distance from the surface, depending on the material, making it ultra-practical for use. This means that hard surfaces, such as stone and concrete, can be cleaned just as effectively as more delicate surfaces, such as wood. The T 5 T-Racer cleans in around half the time needed by a spray lance. The hood reliably protects the operator and surroundings from spray water, and the "hovercraft effect" makes manoeuvring simpler than ever. Simply remove the extension poles and use the handles for comfortable use when cleaning vertical surfaces such as walls and facades. Suitable for pressure washer ranges K 2 to K 7.
Features and benefits
Two rotating flat jet nozzlesExcellent area performance – ideal for cleaning larger areas.
Splash guardSplash-free cleaning.
Height adjustableAdjusting the nozzle distance allows a range of different surfaces to be cleaned. Cleaning of sensitive and non-sensitive surfaces such as wood and stone.
Handle
- Easy cleaning of vertical surfaces.
Hovercraft effect
- The surface cleaner hovers over the floor and guarantees easy cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|1.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|708 x 280 x 995
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Areas around the home and garden
- Terrace
- Garage doors
- Small house facades
- (Yard) entrances, driveways
- Garden and stone walls
- Paths
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.