WB 120 rotating wash brush
Rotating wash brush with interchangeable attachment for cleaning all smooth surfaces such as paint, glass or plastic. Quick and easy attachment changing thanks to the integrated release lever.
The rotating wash brush including the interchangeable attachment Universal is equipped with a release lever for quick and easy attachment changing without contact with dirt, and also features a transparent cover for a particularly impressive cleaning experience. The pressure washer brush is recommended for thorough cleaning of a variety of surfaces such as paint, glass or plastic. Detergent can be applied via the pressure washer if required. Thanks to its new gearbox, the WB 120 boasts more power than previous models – for effective and thorough cleaning. The rotating wash brush is suitable for use with all Kärcher pressure washers in the K 2 to K 7 ranges. The interchangeable attachments Car & Bike and Home & Garden, both available separately, are designed specifically for both delicate and resistant surfaces, and are compatible with both the WB 120 brush and the previous model, the WB 100.
Features and benefits
Rotating brush head
- Gentle, soft and efficient cleaning.
Attachment change via release lever
- Quicker and easier attachment change without contact with dirt.
Detergent application via pressure washer
- Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
Transparent casing
- Cleaning experience thanks to visible technology.
Compatible with garden hose adapter
- Quicker connection of all Kärcher brushes to the garden hose without using the pressure washer.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|309 x 153 x 135
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Vehicles
- Conservatories
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Garage doors
- Blinds/roller shutters
- Privacy screen elements
- Windowsills
- Balcony claddings
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture