When combined with the interchangeable Universal attachment, the WB 130 rotating wash brush from Kärcher is particularly suitable for surfaces like paint, glass or plastic. The powerful rotation ensures effective and thorough cleaning. The wash brush has a release lever for quick and easy attachment changes without contact with dirt and comes with a transparent cover for an impressive cleaning experience. If needed, detergent can also be used and applied with the brush connected to the pressure washer. The wash brush is suitable for use with all Kärcher pressure washers in the K 2 to K 7 ranges. The two interchangeable Car & Bike and Home & Garden attachments, available separately, are specially adapted for delicate or resistant surfaces.