WB 130 rotating wash brush car & bike
Gentle cleaning of cars and motorbikes: The rotating wash brush with innovative removable microfibre Car & Bike attachment. Machine washable at 60 °C.
The WB 130 Car & Bike rotating wash brush from Kärcher is particularly suitable for cleaning cars and motorbikes thanks to its soft microfibre and delivers an impressive cleaning result with its transparent cover. The powerful rotation guarantees effective and thorough cleaning. The innovative and interchangeable Car & Bike attachment can be changed quickly, easily and without contact with dirt thanks to the release lever. Thanks to the clever hook-and-loop fastener, the cloth section of the two-part attachment can be removed after cleaning and washed in the machine at 60 °C. The rotating wash brush is suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 class pressure washers. If needed, detergent can also be used and applied with the brush connected to the pressure washer. The two interchangeable Universal and Home & Garden attachments, available separately, for the WB 130 rotating wash brush are suitable for all smooth surfaces and particularly suited to resistant surfaces.
Features and benefits
Rotating brush head
- Gentle, soft and efficient cleaning.
Attachment change via release lever
- Quicker and easier attachment change without contact with dirt.
- Your hands always stay clean.
- Choose the right attachment for different applications.
Innovative microfibre attachment with hook-and-loop fastener, removable and washable
- Machine-washable up to 60 °C.
- The attachment is ready for use again quickly and without any great effort.
Particularly gentle cleaning
- Ideal for cleaning delicate surfaces such as paint.
Detergent application with the brush connected to the pressure washer
- Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
Transparent casing
- Cleaning experience thanks to visible technology.
Integrated bristle rink
- Reduces spray water and protects both the user and the surroundings.
Compatible with garden hose adapter
- Connection to garden hose, can be used without pressure washer.
Specifications
Technical data
|Fabric fibre composition
|75% polyester, 25% polyamide
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|305 x 156 x 137
If you have any questions about the previous model, the WB 120, please contact one of our service partners or Kärcher retailers.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Vehicles
- Motorbikes and scooters