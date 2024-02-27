Stone and Façade Cleaner 3-in-1 RM 611, 1l
Powerful Stone and Paving Cleaner with unique 3-in-1 formula for outstanding cleaning performance. With active dirt remover, protection formula against resoiling, and wind and weather protection. For outstanding cleaning efficiency, care and protection in one step. Can be used on stone terraces, walls and façades all around the house and garden.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|1
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|6
|Weight (kg)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|100 x 100 x 215
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Terrace
- Façade
- Garden and stone walls