The Performance Plus quality garden hose, which measures 1/2" in diameter and 20 m in length, is perfect for watering small to medium gardens and other spaces. The high-quality multi-layered woven material has an improved feel, sits notably more comfortably in the hand, and makes this innovation from Kärcher particularly robust, flexible and extremely resistant to kinks – ideal qualities for a high-performance watering system providing constant water flow. What's more, the garden hose is free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead – meaning it contains absolutely no substances that are harmful to human health and yet is still durable. The weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer protects the material and the opaque middle layer prevents algae from building up inside the hose. The bursting pressure is 45 bar. The water hose also boasts an impressive temperature resistance of between -20 and +60 °C. We guarantee a 15-year warranty for this garden hose.