Hose set for pressure washers

Hose set for high-pressure cleaning or garden watering. With 10 m PrimoFlex® hose (3/4"), G3/4 tap adaptor, 1 x universal hose connector and universal connector with Aqua Stop.

The hose set can be used not only as a supply hose for pressure washers but also for garden watering. The sets comprises a 10 m phthalate-free (< 0.1%) PrimoFlex® hose (3/4"), a G3/4 tap adaptor, a universal hose connector and a universal hose connector with Aqua Stop. The garden hoses in the Kärcher watering line are extremely flexible, robust, and resistant to kinks. A winning formula: Long lifetime plus easy handling equals first-rate garden care. Kärcher: The wise choice for your watering needs.

Features and benefits
10 m 3/4" PrimoFlex® hose
Plus universal hose connector 2.645-193.0
Plus universal hose connector with Aqua Stop 2.645-194.0
G3/4 tap adaptor
Specifications

Technical data

Colour Yellow
Weight (kg) 2,4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2,4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 370 x 370 x 105

When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.

Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Potted plants
  • Ornamental plants
  • Garden tools and equipment
