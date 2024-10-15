Water supply hose set
Hose set for water supply (pressure washer, garden watering). With 10 m PrimoFlex® hose (½"), hose connector with and without Aqua Stop, and universal connection for non-threaded taps.
The water supply hose set can be used not only as a supply hose for pressure washers but also for garden watering. The set comes ready to connect and comprises a 10 m phthalate-free PrimoFlex® hose (½"), a hose connector, a hose connector with Aqua Stop and a universal connection for non-threaded taps. The reducer enables the tap adaptor to be used with taps that have an outer diameter of between 15 and 20 mm. Everything can be set up without using tools.
Features and benefits
Ready-to-connect hose set
- Ideal for garden watering – and for supplying water during high-pressure cleaning.
10 m 1/2" PrimoFlex® hose
- Flexible and with pressure-resistant, woven reinforcement.
Universal tap adaptor
- Convenient connection to threadless taps with an outer diameter between 15 and 20 mm.
Specifications
Technical data
|Hose length (m)
|10
|Thread size
|G1/2
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight (kg)
|1,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|270 x 270 x 80
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Garden tools and equipment