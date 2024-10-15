FloorPro Multi Cleaner RM 756, 1l

Highly concentrated everyday cleaner for floors and surfaces. With a high-wetting formulation for maximum cleaning performance and an intensely fresh fragrance.

The high-wetting formulation of the FloorPro Multi Cleaner RM 756 from Kärcher offers a wealth of advantages for thorough and gentle machine or manual maintenance cleaning of all water-resistant, hard and resilient (ESD) floors and surfaces. Thanks to the special surfactant combination, the versatile detergent is also particularly suitable for hydrophobic surfaces, such as PUR-coated floor coverings. It not only ensures an extra-high cleaning performance by effectively absorbing grease, oil and mineral contamination, but also ensures even, streak-free and fast drying. For efficient utilisation of the tank volume of scrubber dryers, the FloorPro Multi Cleaner RM 756 is low-foaming and leaves a pleasant and long-lasting fragrance after cleaning. Professionals in the building cleaning sector also benefit from the high user safety of the non-toxic high concentration.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 1
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 12
pH value 9
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1,1
Product
  • Everyday cleaner for all water-resistant hard and resilient floors and surfaces
  • Very economical due to low dose of 0.25% to 1%
  • Powerful cleaning performance thanks to high wetting capability
  • Quick-drying
  • Streak-free cleaning
  • Low-foam formulation
  • Gentle and ecofriendly
  • Tensides biodegradable in accordance with OECD
FloorPro Multi Cleaner RM 756, 1l
FloorPro Multi Cleaner RM 756, 1l
FloorPro Multi Cleaner RM 756, 1l
FloorPro Multi Cleaner RM 756, 1l
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
  • EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Floor and surface cleaning
LEGAL INFORMATION
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

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