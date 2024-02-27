Performance Premium hose, 1/2" -20 m

The hose innovation from Kärcher: the ultra-flexible and kink-resistant Performance Premium garden hose. Diameter: 1/2". Length: 20 m. With Kärcher Premium anti-torsion technology.

The Performance Premium 1/2" from Kärcher is no normal garden hose. Made from an innovative woven material with Kärcher Premium anti-torsion technology, it offers maximum robustness, flexibility and kink-resistance. The hose thereby ensures a continuous water flow when watering small to medium-sized surfaces and gardens. In addition, the weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer protects the material and the opaque middle layer prevents algae from building up inside the hose. This is why Kärcher provides an impressive 18-year warranty. The Performance Premium hose, measuring 20 metres long, also scores highly in terms of health and sustainability thanks to being free of phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead. Further performance features include a bursting pressure of 45 bar and an impressive temperature resistance from -20 to +60 °C.

Features and benefits
Kärcher Premium anti-torsion technology
  • Flexible and resistant to kinks – for optimum water flow without loop formation.
20 metres
  • For watering small to medium-sized gardens and other spaces.
The quality woven material gives the hose ultra-strong walls, capable of withstanding pressures of up to 45 bar
  • Guaranteed ruggedness.
Handy garden hose with pressure-resistant woven reinforcement
  • For easy handling.
High temperature resistance from -20 to +60 °C
  • Quality hose.
Opaque middle layer prevents algae formation inside the hose
  • For an extra-long service life.
Quality garden hose free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead
  • Poses no risk to health or the environment.
Anti-UV outer layer
  • Extremely weather-resistant.
18-year guarantee
  • Built to last and meets high quality standards.
Specifications

Technical data

Diameter 1/2″
Hose length (m) 20
Colour black
Weight (kg) 2.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 280 x 280 x 120
Performance Premium hose, 1/2" -20 m
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Potted plants
  • Ornamental plants
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Kitchen garden
