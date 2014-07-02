Connection adaptor
With the help of the connection adaptor, a pump with internal thread can be connected quickly and safely to a water connection.
With the help of the connection adaptor, a pump with internal thread can be connected quickly and safely to a water connection with internal thread. Connection thread: G1 (33.3 mm) to G1 (33.3 mm).
Features and benefits
Connection adaptor
- Quick connection of water connections with internal thread to a pump with internal thread.
Optimised connection thread
- Secure sealing of the adapter without sealing tape, etc.
Installation without the use of tools.
- Connection does not require tools.
Specifications
Technical data
|Sizes
|1" to 1"
|Thread size
|G1
|Diameter
|1″
|Colour
|Black
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|35 x 75 x 35
Equipment
- Accessories in Kärcher PerfectConnect range
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Drawing water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, wells etc.
- Watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells
- Supplying service water to domestic toilets and washing machines