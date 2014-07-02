PC 7.5 pipe cleaning kit

Pipe cleaning kit with 7.5 m hose for clearing blockages in pipes, drains and downpipes.

Pipe cleaning set with 7.5 m hose for clearing blockages in pipes, drains and downpipes. Four backward firing jets move the hose smoothly through the pipe to effectively clear the blockage. 7.5 m flexible quality textile braided hose with extra short brass nozzle for easy movement in the pipe. With anti-kink sleeve and brass connector for durability. Suitable for use in the home and outdoors with all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.

Features and benefits
Extra short brass nozzle
  • Moves easily through pipes.
Textile braided hose
  • Flexible and durable quality hose.
Four backward-firing high-pressure jets
  • Effective and quick removal of pipe blockages.
Powerful cleaning with high pressure
  • Effective and quick removal of pipe blockages.
Bayonet connection
  • Extremely user-friendly.
Specifications

Technical data

Length (m) 7,5
Colour Black
Weight (kg) 0,7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,8
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 245 x 245 x 65
Videos
Application areas
  • Pipes
  • Downpipes
  • Drains
