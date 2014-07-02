With the telescopic spray lance (1.20 m - 4 m), even difficult to reach areas such as facades can be easily cleaned. The practical shoulder strap makes work significantly easier and the integrated, ergonomically adjustable trigger gun also guarantees optimal user friendliness. With a weight of just 2 kg, the Kärcher telescopic spray lance is very easy to use. The convenient bayonet connection enables the connection of all Kärcher accessories.