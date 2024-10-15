FloorPro Fine Stoneware Cleaner RM 753, 10l

Special cleaner for all fine stoneware tiles. Reliably dissolves oil, grease and mineral soiling. Does not impair anti-slip properties of tiles. Free from tensides and readily separating.

Whether for maintenance cleaning or deep cleaning: FloorPro Fine Stoneware Cleaner RM 753 is always the optimal choice for unglazed, open-pored fine stoneware tiles. Not only does it effortlessly remove grease, oil and mineral contamination, but its surfactant- and enzyme-free formulation also effectively prevents rapid resoiling and ensures a pleasant, fresh fragrance. The slightly alkaline and low-foaming detergent can be used both manually and with a scrubber dryer. Kärcher recommends the single-step method for maintenance cleaning and the two-step method for deep cleaning. Professionals in the building cleaning sector also benefit from the high user safety of the non-toxic cleaner. If required, FloorPro RM 753 is also suitable for use in oil separators.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 10
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
pH value 10,5
Weight (kg) 11,3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 12,3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 230 x 188 x 307
FloorPro Fine Stoneware Cleaner RM 753, 10l
FloorPro Fine Stoneware Cleaner RM 753, 10l
FloorPro Fine Stoneware Cleaner RM 753, 10l
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Floor cleaning
LEGAL INFORMATION
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Limited