1-step lance extension

Extends spray lance by 0.4 m. For effective cleaning of difficult to reach areas. Suitable for all Kärcher accessories.

Features and benefits
Lance extension 0.4 m
  • For cleaning in hard to reach places (especially high places)
Compact design
  • Extends the operating radius, greater flexibility.
  • Easy handling.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour Black
Weight (kg) 0,3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,3
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 446 x 45 x 45
Videos
Application areas
  • Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
