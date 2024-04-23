One-piece cartridge filter KFI 3310
Cartridge filter for vacuuming fine and coarse dirt and liquids without having to change the filter. Suitable for Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners.
The KFI 3310 cartridge filter enables wet and dry vacuuming without annoying interruptions due to filter changes. The cartridge filter can be easily inserted and removed by turning it – with no additional locking elements required. Developed as a customer-fit for the Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 1 Compact Battery, WD 2 Plus, WD 2-18, WD 2, WD 3, WD 3-18, WD 3 Battery, KWD 1-3, MV 2 and MV 3 as well as for the Kärcher SE 4, SE 4001 and SE 4002 spray extraction cleaners.
Features and benefits
Suitable for Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 1 Compact Battery, WD 2 Plus, WD 2-18, WD 2, WD 3, WD 3-18, WD 3 Battery, KWD 1–3, MV 2, MV 3
Suitable for Kärcher SE 4, SE 4001, SE 4002 spray extraction cleaners
Cartridge filter
- Wet and dry vacuum cleaners without also having to change the filter.
- Simple filter attachment and removal through twisting, with no additional locking elements required.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Colour
|brown
|Weight (kg)
|0,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,2
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|122 x 122 x 115
Compatible machines
- KWD 1 V-12/2/18
- KWD 1 W V-12/2/18
- KWD 2 S V-15/4/18
- KWD 2 S V-15/4/18/C
- KWD 2 V-12/4/18
- KWD 3 S V-17/4/20/F
- KWD 3 V-15/4/20
- KWD 3 V-17/4/20
- KWD 3 V-17/4/20 Suc. Brush Kit
- KWD 3 V-17/4/20/F
- SE 4001
- SE 4001 Plus
- SE 4002
- WD 1 Compact Battery
- WD 1 Compact Battery Set
- WD 2 Plus S V-15/4/18
- WD 2 Plus S V-15/4/18/C
- WD 2 Plus V-12/4/18
- WD 2 Plus V-12/4/18/C
- WD 2 Plus V-12/6/18/C
- WD 2 Plus V-12/6/18/C Home
- WD 2 Plus V-15/4/18
- WD 2 Plus V-15/4/18/C
- WD 2 Plus V-15/6/18/C
- WD 2-18
- WD 2-18 Battery Set
- WD 3 Battery
- WD 3 Battery Premium
- WD 3 Battery Premium Set
- WD 3 Battery Set
- WD 3 P S V-17/4/20
- WD 3 P S V-17/4/20 Workshop
- WD 3 P V-17/4/20
- WD 3 P V-17/4/20 Extension
- WD 3 P V-17/4/20 Workshop
- WD 3 P V-19/4/20
- WD 3 S V-15/4/20
- WD 3 S V-15/6/20 Home
- WD 3 S V-17/4/20
- WD 3 S V-17/4/20 + 4 FB
- WD 3 S V-17/6/20 Car
- WD 3 S V-19/4/20
- WD 3 S V-19/4/20 Suc. Br. Kit
- WD 3 S V-19/6/20 Car
- WD 3 V-15/4/20
- WD 3 V-15/4/20 Car
- WD 3 V-15/6/20
- WD 3 V-17/4/20
- WD 3 V-17/4/35 + Nozzles
- WD 3 V-17/6/20 Car
- WD 3 V-19/4/20
- WD 3 V-19/6/20
- WD 3 V-19/6/20 Home
- WD 3-18
- WD 3-18 Battery Set
- WD 3-18 S
- WD 3-18 S Battery Set
Application areas
- Fine dirt
- Coarse dirt
- Liquids