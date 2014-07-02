PC 15 pipe cleaning kit
Pipe cleaning kit with 15 m hose for clearing blockages in pipes, drains and downpipes.
Pipe cleaning set for clearing blockages in pipes, drains and downpipes. Four backward firing jets move the hose smoothly through the pipe to effectively clear the blockage. 15 m flexible quality textile braided hose with extra short brass nozzle for easy movement in the pipe. With anti-kink sleeve and brass connector for durability. Suitable for use in the home and outdoors with all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.
Features and benefits
Extra short brass nozzle
- Moves easily through pipes.
Textile braided hose
- Flexible and durable quality hose.
Four backward-firing high-pressure jets
- Effective and quick removal of pipe blockages.
Powerful cleaning with high pressure
- Effective and quick removal of pipe blockages.
Bayonet connection
- Extremely user-friendly.
Specifications
Technical data
|Length (m)
|15
|Colour
|Black
|Weight (kg)
|1,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,4
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|250 x 250 x 80
Application areas
- Pipes
- Downpipes
- Drains