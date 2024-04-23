Universal cleaner RM 555, 5l
Powerful multi-purpose cleaner which effortlessly removes oil, grease and mineral dirt. For garden furniture, vehicles, façades and all water-resistant surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|5
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight (kg)
|5,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5,4
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|192 x 145 x 248
Product
- Liquid universal cleaner with especially gentle cleaning action
- Rapidly separates oil/water in the oil separator.
- Effectively dissolves oil, grease and mineral stains
- Removes dirt from all waterproof surfaces effortlessly
- Extremely gentle on materials
- pH neutral
- Ready-to-use detergent (RTU)
- Quick and efficient cleaning in combination with a Kärcher high-pressure cleaner
- Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
- Made in Germany
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- P102 Keep out of reach of children.
- EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Areas around the home and garden
- Vehicles