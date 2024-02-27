Universal Hose Connector
Ergonomically designed universal hose coupling for convenient handling.
Connecting, disconnecting and repairing made easy – with the practical and ergonomic Kärcher Universal hose connector. The flexible plug system considerably facilitates the watering of small and large gardens and other areas. Because functioning tap adapters and hose connectors are the basis of every good watering system. The Universal hose connector is compatible with the three most common hose diameters and all available hook-and-loop systems.
Features and benefits
Ergonomic design
- For easy handling.
Universal (1/2", 5/8", 3/4")
- Suitable for all standard garden hoses.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|1/2″, 5/8″, 3/4″
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|70 x 33 x 42
Compatible machines
- KHP 1
- Multifunction 6 dial sprinkler MS 100
- Multifunctional spray gun
- Multifunktional spray gun
- Nozzle
- Oscillating sprinkler OS 3.220
- Pulse, circular and sector sprinkler PS 300
- REGULATION NOZZLE WITH TAG
- Regulation Nozzle
- Rotating sprinkler RS 130/3
- Spray gun
- Spray lance
- Sprinkler CS 90 Vario
- Watering Unit WT 4
- Watering clock WT 2
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Kitchen garden
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment