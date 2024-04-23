The PS 30 power scrubber provides outstanding cleaning results on various surfaces. This is ensured by three high-pressure nozzles, which loosen even stubborn dirt. This makes the PS 30 the ideal aid for reliably cleaning small to medium-sized areas, such as stairs and edges. The brush head can be rotated 360° to clean hard-to-reach areas. All smooth surfaces can be squeegeed with the integrated dirt blade after cleaning. This removes excess dirty water quickly and makes the surfaces ready to use again straight away. This combination of high-pressure jet and manual brush pressure, with the resulting cleaning performance, outperforms all standard scrubbers and can be combined with all Kärcher class K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.