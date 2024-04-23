PS 30 power scrubber surface cleaner

The PS 30 power scrubber, with its three integrated high-pressure nozzles, powerfully removes stubborn dirt from various surfaces, while saving time. Ideal for stairs and edges. Includes integrated squeegee blade to remove the dirty water.

The PS 30 power scrubber provides outstanding cleaning results on various surfaces. This is ensured by three high-pressure nozzles, which loosen even stubborn dirt. This makes the PS 30 the ideal aid for reliably cleaning small to medium-sized areas, such as stairs and edges. The brush head can be rotated 360° to clean hard-to-reach areas. All smooth surfaces can be squeegeed with the integrated dirt blade after cleaning. This removes excess dirty water quickly and makes the surfaces ready to use again straight away. This combination of high-pressure jet and manual brush pressure, with the resulting cleaning performance, outperforms all standard scrubbers and can be combined with all Kärcher class K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.

Features and benefits
Three integrated high-pressure nozzles
Three integrated high-pressure nozzles
Powerful cleaning using high pressure for outstanding results.
Integrated exchangeable squeegee blade
Integrated exchangeable squeegee blade
Quick removal of dirty water with the replaceable squeegee blade.
Brush head which can be rotated 360°
Brush head which can be rotated 360°
Makes even hard-to-reach areas easy to access.
Bristle ring
  • Protection against spray water.
Compact design
  • Manoeuvrable, compact form simplifies splash-free cleaning of corners and edges.
Powerful cleaning with high pressure
  • Stubborn dirt is reliably removed from various surfaces.
Combination of high-pressure jet and manual brush pressure
  • Superior cleaning performance in comparison to conventional scrubbers.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour Black
Weight (kg) 0,9
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1,2
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 744 x 293 x 769
Videos
Application areas
  • Stairs
  • Terrace
  • Garage
  • Garden and stone walls
  • Balcony
  • Paths
  • (Yard) entrances, driveways
