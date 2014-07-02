Plastic cleaner 3-in-1 RM 613, 1l
Powerful plastic cleaner with unique 3-in-1 formula which offers exceptional cleaning performance thanks to the active dirt remover, as well as a colour and material protection formula. For outstanding cleaning efficiency, care and protection in one step. Can be used on garden furniture, PVC window frames and other plastic surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|1
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|6
|Weight (kg)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,2
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|100 x 100 x 215
Product
- Active dirt remover for quick and efficient cleaning of fats, bird droppings and soiling from emissions
- Efficient colour protection formula slows down yellowing and bleaching of plastic surfaces
- Material protection formula for long-lasting flexibility and durability of garden furniture, window frames and plastic panels
- The Plug ’n’ Clean system is the easiest and quickest way to apply cleaning agent using a Kärcher pressure washer
- Ready-to-use detergent (RTU)
- Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
- The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
- Made in Germany
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Warning
- H315 Causes skin irritation
- H319 Causes serious eye irritation
- P102 Keep out of reach of children.
- P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P332 + P313 If skin irritation occurs: Get medical advice/attention.
- P362 + P364 Take off contaminated clothing and wash it before reuse.
- P337 + P313 If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Window frames
- Plastic panels