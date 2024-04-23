Stone and Façade Cleaner 3-in-1 RM 611, 1l
Powerful Stone and Paving Cleaner with unique 3-in-1 formula for outstanding cleaning performance. With active dirt remover, protection formula against resoiling, and wind and weather protection. For outstanding cleaning efficiency, care and protection in one step. Can be used on stone terraces, walls and façades all around the house and garden.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|1
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|6
|Weight (kg)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,2
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|100 x 100 x 215
Product
- Highly effective removal of street dirt and dirt due to emissions as well as algae and fungus on stone surfaces and facades
- Wind and weathering protection for ideal care of stone surfaces
- Can also be used on aluminium surfaces
- Quick and efficient cleaning in combination with a Kärcher high-pressure cleaner
- The Plug ’n’ Clean system is the easiest and quickest way to apply cleaning agent using a Kärcher pressure washer
- Ready-to-use detergent (RTU)
- Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
- The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
- Made in Germany
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- P102 Keep out of reach of children.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Terrace
- Façade
- Garden and stone walls