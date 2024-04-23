Universal cleaner RM 626, 1l
Powerful universal cleaner for use with Kärcher pressure washers. With new active dirt remover which effortlessly removes oil, grease and stubborn mineral-bearing dirt with just cold water. For use all around the house and garden and on vehicles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|1
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|6
|Weight (kg)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,2
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|100 x 100 x 215
Product
- Active dirt remover for quick and efficient cleaning of oils, fats, residues containing minerals and soiling from emissions
- The Plug ’n’ Clean system is the easiest and quickest way to apply cleaning agent using a Kärcher pressure washer
- Ready-to-use detergent (RTU)
- Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
- The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
- Made in Germany
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- P102 Keep out of reach of children.
- EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Areas around the home and garden