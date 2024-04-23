Insect Remover RM 618, 500ml

Gently removes insects from paint surfaces, radiator grilles, external mirrors, panels and plastic.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 500
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 8
Weight (kg) 0,5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,7
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 70 x 70 x 270
Product
  • Instant Active Formula for quick and efficient removal of insects
  • Very gentle on paintwork, decorative trims and aluminium rims
  • Extremely economical
  • The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
  • Made in Germany
Insect Remover RM 618, 500ml
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
  • Warning
  • H319 Causes serious eye irritation
  • P102 Keep out of reach of children.
  • P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
  • P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
  • P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
  • P337 + P313 If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
Application areas
  • Paint surfaces
  • Metal
  • Chrome
  • Plastic
INFORMATION
