Rim cleaner premium RM 667, 500ml
With maximum cleaning power and quick-action formula. Helps remove all kinds of dirt picked up by all common rim types while on the road. The intelligent colour change indicates how the cleaning agent is taking effect over time.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (ml)
|500
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,6
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|70 x 100 x 245
Product
- Premium cleaner for all types of steel and light metal rims
- Removes brake dust, tyre wear, winter salt deposits, snow and slush deposits.
- Acid-free and gentle
- Automatically effective
- Reaches even the smallest corners and tightest angles
- Short contact time
- With performance indicator. The reddish colour change indicates how the cleaning agent is taking effect over time
- Ready-to-use detergent (RTU)
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with OECD
- The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Warning
- H302 Harmful if swallowed
- H317 May cause an allergic skin reaction
- P101 If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.
- P102 Keep out of reach of children.
- P103 Read label before use.
- P261 Avoid breathing dust/fume/gas/mist/vapours/spray.
- P280g Wear protective gloves.
- P301+P312a IF SWALLOWED: Call a POISON CENTER/doctor if you feel unwell.
- P330 Rinse mouth.
- P333 + P313 If skin irritation or rash occurs: Get medical advice/attention.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
- Wheels