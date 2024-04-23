The hose set can be used not only as a supply hose for pressure washers but also for garden watering. The sets comprises a 10 m phthalate-free (< 0.1%) PrimoFlex® hose (3/4"), a G3/4 tap adaptor, a universal hose connector and a universal hose connector with Aqua Stop. The garden hoses in the Kärcher watering line are extremely flexible, robust, and resistant to kinks. A winning formula: Long lifetime plus easy handling equals first-rate garden care. Kärcher: The wise choice for your watering needs.