Hose set for pressure washers
Hose set for high-pressure cleaning or garden watering. With 10 m PrimoFlex® hose (3/4"), G3/4 tap adaptor, 1 x universal hose connector and universal connector with Aqua Stop.
The hose set can be used not only as a supply hose for pressure washers but also for garden watering. The sets comprises a 10 m phthalate-free (< 0.1%) PrimoFlex® hose (3/4"), a G3/4 tap adaptor, a universal hose connector and a universal hose connector with Aqua Stop. The garden hoses in the Kärcher watering line are extremely flexible, robust, and resistant to kinks. A winning formula: Long lifetime plus easy handling equals first-rate garden care. Kärcher: The wise choice for your watering needs.
Features and benefits
10 m 3/4" PrimoFlex® hose
Plus universal hose connector 2.645-193.0
Plus universal hose connector with Aqua Stop 2.645-194.0
G3/4 tap adaptor
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight (kg)
|2,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2,4
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|370 x 370 x 105
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment