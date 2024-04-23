The water supply hose set can be used not only as a supply hose for pressure washers but also for garden watering. The set comes ready to connect and comprises a 10 m phthalate-free PrimoFlex® hose (½"), a hose connector, a hose connector with Aqua Stop and a universal connection for non-threaded taps. The reducer enables the tap adaptor to be used with taps that have an outer diameter of between 15 and 20 mm. Everything can be set up without using tools.