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País: Portugal
Intelligent. Forte. Autonomous.
Os nossos cortadores de relva robóticos da gama RCX são assistentes inteligentes para um relvado perfeitamente cuidado. São rápidos e fáceis de configurar graças a uma antena RTK. Com navegação inteligente, os cortadores de relva robóticos movem-se pelo seu jardim de forma independente, cortando a relva com precisão e enfrentando facilmente inclinações, ao mesmo tempo que protegem o relvado. Aproveite o seu tempo livre enquanto o seu RCX cuida automaticamente de um relvado impecável. Graças ao funcionamento intuitivo e ao prático controlo por aplicação, tem controlo total a partir de qualquer lugar e a qualquer momento.
The Kärcher RCX doesn't just mow your lawn, it follows an intelligent system. It glides over the area track by track, leaving behind a uniform cut. You have full control: determine the degree of overlap between the tracks and thus optimise the efficiency of the mowing process. Or choose alternative mowing patterns such as checkerboard or diagonal tracks in order to avoid visible marks. With the Kärcher robotic lawn mower, you achieve flawless results – entirely according to your individual wishes.
The robotic lawn mower knows its position in the garden right down to the exact centimetre thanks to GPS and the high-performance long-distance RTK antenna. Precise navigation is guaranteed even across distances of several hundred metres or with objects in between. There's no longer anything standing in the way of a perfect mowing result.
The RCX tackles inclines of up to 70% thanks to its powerful all-wheel drive. This ensures that every area of your lawn is easily reached and precisely mowed even on difficult terrain. At the same time, the all-wheel drive protects your lawn as it prevents damage to the sward when turning. Enjoy an impressively maintained lawn – without compromise.
The RCX robotic lawn mower navigates through your garden safely and reliably thanks to artificial intelligence (AI). The camera can distinguish between various obstacles and soil types thanks to AI, which means it makes the right decision even in complicated garden landscapes. AI even assists you during installation: simply place the RCX on the lawn and let the camera detect the external borders of your landscape. The installation of a boundary wire is no longer required. It doesn't get any easier than this!
Thanks to the integrated rain sensor, the RCX immediately detects when it is raining, and automatically returns to the charging station until it is dry again. This setting can be individually adjusted or switched off.
With the app, you have direct control of the RCX. You can mow individual areas or manoeuvre the RCX to other areas.
With the clearly structured LCD display, you can also control your RCX directly at the device. You can easily adapt settings and mowing times and also receive all important information at a glance.
When the mowing process is completed or the battery is almost empty, the RCX automatically returns to the charging station to charge up. As soon as it is ready to use again, it automatically continues the work from where it had stopped.
With the Kärcher RCX 6 you can conveniently set and adjust the cutting height between 2 and 10 centimetres using the app. This way you automatically have the optimal cutting height for every area.
The intelligent RCX 6 robotic lawn mower does the work for you – without a boundary wire. Equipped with GPS, RTK antenna and AI camera, it navigates precisely and efficiently, also on large areas up to 3,000 square metres. Enjoy the freedom of individually adapting the cutting height (2–10 cm) using an app. The RCX 6 detects and cleverly avoids obstacles, protects pets and tackles inclines up to 70% thanks to an all-wheel drive. Define individual zones and no-go areas and adjust the schedule, driving behaviour and lots more according to your wishes and needs in the app. Experience a new level of comfort with the RCX 6!
Via WLAN and Bluetooth, you can easily connect your RCX to your smartphone using the Outdoor Robots app. Benefit from a variety of features as well as our expert tips. The Kärcher Outdoor Robots app is your key to simply and conveniently setting up your RCX robotic lawn mower. It is essential for the installation and guides you through the process step by step. Download the app, connect to your RCX and you're all set to go!
With the Kärcher RCX, you create a map of your garden in an instant. Simply control the RCX using the app and mark the external boundaries while the robot creates the map. Alternatively, the RCX detects the lawn with its camera and generates the map independently.
Adapt the mowing behaviour entirely according to your wishes and needs. For example, set how much the mowing tracks should overlap, define the cutting height and direction or activate the edge mowing function. The rain delay can also be conveniently adapted.
Determine the mowing times of the Kärcher RCX according to your needs. Define set mowing times or individually adapt the times. With up to 2 time windows per day, the RCX mows your lawn when it suits you best.
In the app, you can share the robotic lawn mower with other individuals. For instance, each family member can operate the RCX and adapt the settings.
Transform your smartphone into a remote control for your lawn! With the Kärcher RCX, you can manually control the robotic lawn mower and mow specific areas.