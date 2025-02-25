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País: Portugal
Os filtros de água da Kärcher reduzem eficazmente as impurezas, tais como calcário, cloro, metais pesados e resíduos da linha. A água filtrada e macia melhora o sabor do café, chá e outras bebidas e pode prolongar a vida útil de aparelhos elétricos, como máquinas de café e chaleiras.
The powerful 4-stage filter system reliably removes particles such as microplastics, reduces heavy metals and drug residues in the water and also removes bacteria and viruses. At the same time, the water filter preserves valuable minerals, which are important for the body, and improves the taste of the water.
No pump, no power connection: the WPC 120 UF water filter only requires a water connection and some space; for example, the water connection for the water filter can be in the cupboard under the kitchen sink. The designer fitting for extracting the filtered water can also be easily installed and operated like a normal tap and is already included in the scope of delivery. The fitting thus serves as a water filter tap.
Regular exchange of the filter suffices for reliable functioning. The filter can be easily removed with just one turn. The Pre-Pure filter only has to be exchanged roughly every 3 to 6 months (or after 2,500 l); the Hy-Protect and the Post-Protect filters last up to 12 months (or for the filtering of 2,500 l).
In the 1st and 2nd stages, a particle filter and activated carbon filter remove large suspended matter from the water and as a result extend the lifetime of the downstream filters.
The ultrafiltration membrane in the 3rd stage even removes tiny particles down to 0.1 micrometres (500 times finer than a human hair) – and thus also removes more than 99.9999% of bacteria.
The activated carbon filter in the 4th filter stage removes chlorine, drug residues and heavy metals and improves the taste of the water without affecting the mineral content.
The WPC 120 UF water filter reliably removes harmful substances and particles from tap water for high-quality, filtered drinking water, including: