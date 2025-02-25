      Filtros de água

      Os filtros de água da Kärcher reduzem eficazmente as impurezas, tais como calcário, cloro, metais pesados e resíduos da linha. A água filtrada e macia melhora o sabor do café, chá e outras bebidas e pode prolongar a vida útil de aparelhos elétricos, como máquinas de café e chaleiras.

      Water filter systems

      Three reasons to use our WPC 120 UF water filter system

      Effective filtering

      The powerful 4-stage filter system reliably removes particles such as microplastics, reduces heavy metals and drug residues in the water and also removes bacteria and viruses. At the same time, the water filter preserves valuable minerals, which are important for the body, and improves the taste of the water.

      Kärcher water filter 4-stage filter system
      Installing the Kärcher water filter

      Easy installation and operation

      No pump, no power connection: the WPC 120 UF water filter only requires a water connection and some space; for example, the water connection for the water filter can be in the cupboard under the kitchen sink. The designer fitting for extracting the filtered water can also be easily installed and operated like a normal tap and is already included in the scope of delivery. The fitting thus serves as a water filter tap.

      Easy maintenance

      Regular exchange of the filter suffices for reliable functioning. The filter can be easily removed with just one turn. The Pre-Pure filter only has to be exchanged roughly every 3 to 6 months (or after 2,500 l); the Hy-Protect and the Post-Protect filters last up to 12 months (or for the filtering of 2,500 l).

      Changing the filter of the Kärcher water filter

      How water filter systems work

      Kärcher Pre-Pure filter

      Pre-Pure filter

      In the 1st and 2nd stages, a particle filter and activated carbon filter remove large suspended matter from the water and as a result extend the lifetime of the downstream filters.

      Kärcher Hy-Protect filter

      Hy-Protect filter

      The ultrafiltration membrane in the 3rd stage even removes tiny particles down to 0.1 micrometres (500 times finer than a human hair) – and thus also removes more than 99.9999% of bacteria.

      Kärcher Post-Protect filter

      Post-Protect filter

      The activated carbon filter in the 4th filter stage removes chlorine, drug residues and heavy metals and improves the taste of the water without affecting the mineral content.

      What does the Kärcher WPC 120 UF water filter do?

      The WPC 120 UF water filter reliably removes harmful substances and particles from tap water for high-quality, filtered drinking water, including:

      medium krankheitserreger aerosole

      Viruses and bacteria

      medium medikamentenrueckstaende

      Drug residues

      medium chemischen ausduenstungen

      Chlorine

      medium feinstaeube

      Particles and microplastics

      medium schwermetalle

      Heavy metals

      Accessories

      FAQs