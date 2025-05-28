      Vacuum mops

      Revolutionary cleaning for your home. Experience next-generation floor cleaning with the 3-in-1 Xtra!Clean vacuum mops. These vacuum mops combine innovation, sustainability and outstanding quality in a single device designed for vacuuming, mopping and drying – on all floor types – even carpets. Discover how our state-of-the-art technology can make your everyday life easier, saving you valuable time and leaving your home sparling like new. No more time-consuming cleaning – these devices guarantee spotless results with unmatched efficiency.

      Cleaning the dining room the the Kärcher vacuum mop

      FCV 4

      The clever solution

      • Area performance of approx. 200 m² per battery charge
      • Four cleaning modes: Dry mode, Advanced!Power mode, Auto mode with Dynamic!Control dirt sensor, Stair!Assist stair mode
      • Powerful BLDC motor
      • Effective System!Clean self-cleaning and Pure!Roll roller washable at 60 °C

      Living room cleaning with vacuum mop

      FCV 3

      The flexible solution

      • Area performance of approx. 130 m² per battery charge
      • Three cleaning modes: Standard mode, Dry mode, Advanced!Power mode
      • Effective System!Clean self-cleaning
      Living room cleaning with vacuum mop

      FCV 2

      The compact solution

      • Area performance of approx. 110 m² per battery charge
      • Two cleaning modes: Standard mode, Dry mode
      • Effective System!Clean self-cleaning

      Advantages

      Animation of vacuum mop cleaning up coarse dirt

      3-in-1 Xtra!Clean: maximum cleanliness for minimum effort

      These vacuum mops save you time and effort thanks to the 3-in-1 Xtra!Clean function. Mopping, vacuuming and drying: the innovative 3-in-1 technology ensures deep cleaning on all floor types, even carpets. Stubborn dirt and large amounts of liquid disappear in no time at all, while you get the job done in half the time, leaving you more time for the things that really matter.

      Animation of the vacuum mop rollers picking up dirt

      Hygienic!Spin technology for a hygienic clean

      Enjoy a truly clean and hygienic home: Kärcher vacuum mops feature the ultimate Hygienic!Spin technology, proven in laboratory tests to remove up to 99 percent of bacteria**; boasting up to 500 roller revolutions per minute, and a 2-tank system that ensures fresh water is always applied to the floor. No spreading dirt around – just sparkling clean, streak-free floors.

      ** Based on tests by an independent test laboratory.

      Display of vacuum mop showing battery run time and cleaning mode

      Dynamic!Control – the smart dirt sensor

      Our FCV 4 vacuum mop does all the thinking for your: its smart dirt sensor automatically detects the degree of soiling and optimally adjusts both the suction power and the amount of water. This means you get perfect cleaning results every time – with no manual readjustment needed.

      With the large 3.2-inch Vision!Clean display, you can keep an overview at all times as all the key information is available at a glance, including the remaining running time, cleaning mode and system status.

      Vacuum mops on different kind of floors

      Suitable for use on all floors – even on carpets

      From delicate parquet flooring to tiles and carpets – our vacuum mops can handle any type of floor and also pick up large quantities of liquid with ease. Whether you’re tackling spilt coffee or dried-on stains, your floors will be spotlessly clean.

      Vaccum mop cleaning stone floor in the dining room

      Advanced!Power mode – maximum cleaning performance

      With up to 100 percent more suction power and 20 percent more water distribution than in Auto mode or Standard mode, the Advanced!Power mode effortlessly removes even the most stubborn, dried-on dirt. Thanks to this powerful technology, your floors are dry in next to no time so they can be walked on straight away.

      Vacuum mop cleaning stairs

      Smart Stair!Assist mode

      With the smart Stair!Assist mode, cleaning stairs and hard-to-reach areas is child's play. Thanks to the optimised pre-settings and its smart auto start/stop function, the FCV 4 vacuum mop cleans effortlessly when held in any position – even at a 90° angle. For maximum flexibility and cleanliness where it is needed most.

      Vacuum mop placed in charging station

      System!Clean self-cleaning

      Effective self-cleaning function with up to 550 roller revolutions per minute – for quick and convenient cleaning without coming into contact with dirt. At the same time, the practical storage of the device and accessories saves space while also conveniently charging the battery.

      Putting the vacuum mop rollers in the washing machine

      Pure!Roll: sustainable and hygienic

      Effortless deep cleaning: for added convenience, the FCV 4 Pure!Roll roller is machine washable at 60 °C. This ensures lasting hygienic freshness while saving resources at the same time.

      animation of filter and tank system of vacuum mop

      Duo!Pure filter system: clean air, perfect performance

      The multi-stage filter system of the Kärcher vacuum mop reliably protects the motor from moisture; its superior filtration effectively captures even the smallest particles in the air, thanks to its highly efficient flat pleated filter. This system ensures optimum air filtration and a healthy indoor climate, especially in Dry mode.

      Vacuuming carpet with vacuum mop

      BLDC motor: powerful, quiet and durable

      Thanks to the latest brushless motor technology, the FCV 4 vacuum mop benefits from a particularly long service life, greater energy efficiency and pleasantly quiet operation – perfect for everyday use.

      Vacuum mop display with run time and system status

      Efficient Comfort!Cell Li-Ion battery: longer run time, sustainable performance

      Our vacuum mops are equipped with a battery with a run time of up to 45 minutes, for effortless cleaning even over large areas; for a long service life and less electrical waste, the battery can also be easily replaced when servicing is required.

      Accessories and detergents

      Vacuum mop FAQs