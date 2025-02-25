Site em manutenção - Prometemos ser breves
Country: Portugal
O interior é o novo exterior. Seja a trabalhar em casa, a relaxar ou a dormir: passamos grande parte do nosso tempo dentro de casa. Portanto, garantir que o ar interior seja fresco é uma boa ideia. No entanto, não é incomum que o ar exterior esteja mais poluído do que o ar dentro de casa. É por isso que os potentes purificadores de ar Kärcher AF são a solução perfeita, pois não só filtram de forma fiável o pólen e o pó fino que entram quando abre a janela, como também removem de forma eficaz e silenciosa os vírus, o pó doméstico e os odores desagradáveis do ar da divisão. O ar fresco e limpo é especialmente importante para quem sofre de alergias. Os purificadores de ar fazem realmente a diferença — e nota-se isso a cada respiração.
If you’ve ever wondered how important air is, simply try holding your breath for a few seconds. For us to feel good and be able to work, learn, or regenerate effectively, the air we breathe needs to be clean. Kärcher offers various air purifiers for different living situations and with the intelligent automatic mode, the device always adapts its performance to the current air quality.
Kärcher air purifiers work with highly effective HEPA 13 filtration with natural activated carbon and an antibacterial coating. This filters 99.95% of all particles larger than 0.3 µm from the air in the room. Our air purifiers therefore help against unpleasant odours or mould spores and remove bacteria, aerosols, chemical vapours, fine dust, pollen, and allergens.
The AF air purifiers are equipped with high-quality, exceptionally quiet fans and motors as well as sound-optimised airflow. In short: You can focus on the important things in life, without any distracting noises.
The powerful, highly efficient, yet quiet motors ensure high performance and rapid air exchange. You can breathe freely with peace of mind.
The various power settings and automatic mode with child lock and tampering protection are controlled by touch.
After the set time has elapsed, the device switches off automatically.
All information on air quality and device status in µm/m³ are shown with coloured traffic lights for a quick overview. Complemented by a relative humidity and temperature display.
The status indicates when the filter should be changed. Depending on air pollution and frequency of use, the filter can be used for up to 12 months and then easily replaced.
For a particularly efficient air flow and faster air purification.
Our Kärcher air purifiers can filter a wide range of different pollutants from the air in all indoor spaces thanks to the HEPA 13 and antibacterial activated carbon filter:
Living room and bedroom
Dust collects rapidly, especially in rooms where you spend a lot of time. The compact AF air purifiers effectively filter fine dust, pollen, and bacteria out of the air without taking up too much space.
Kitchen
You know the problem — the smell of lunch is still lingering hours later. The AF range’s air filters put an end to this.
Working area
If you work from home in your own office, you need a pleasant working environment. The Kärcher air filter guarantees clean room air, which in turn increases concentration.
Garage
Your own DIY corner in the garage is a great thing — but that usually means dust and chemical vapours are likely. With AF air filters, DIYers can breathe easy again.
Cellar and attic
Cellars and attics are known for being dusty. If you want to hang up your laundry or store food here, you will be thankful for the effective filters incorporated into the Kärcher air purifiers.
Regularly replacing the HEPA 13 filter guarantees consistently high performance and therefore good air quality.
Kärcher’s professional air purifiers are suitable for larger premises such as enclosed offices, educational institutions, restaurants, and cafés as they provide fresh and clean air in rooms up to 100 square meters in size.