Car interior cleaning kit
From the footwell and the seats to the car boot: the special accessory kit for Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners ensures uninterrupted interior car cleaning.
With the extensive accessory kit consisting of the 1.5-metre extension hose, extra-long crevice nozzle, car nozzle, suction brush with hard bristles, suction brush with soft bristles and microfibre cloth for smooth surfaces and window surfaces, interior car cleaning is child's play – and the car becomes a spotlessly clean feel-good zone. Whether footwell, foot mat, car seats, dashboard, central console, windows or car boot: this accessory kit makes the whole car interior sparklingly clean in no time. It ensures that even hard-to-reach areas such as gaps and delicate surfaces can be cleaned perfectly. The accessory kit is suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
Features and benefits
Suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners
Comprehensive accessory kit for thorough cleaning of all car interior surfaces
Including 1.5 m extension hose for a larger operating radius and more freedom of movement
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (-part)
|6
|Fabric fibre composition
|80 % Polyester, 20 % Polyamid
|Standard nominal width (mm)
|35
|Colour
|Black
|Weight (kg)
|0,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,9
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|560 x 230 x 130
Compatible machines
- KWD 1 V-12/2/18
- KWD 1 W V-12/2/18
- KWD 2 S V-15/4/18
- KWD 2 S V-15/4/18/C
- KWD 2 V-12/4/18
- KWD 3 S V-17/4/20/F
- KWD 3 V-15/4/20
- KWD 3 V-17/4/20
- KWD 3 V-17/4/20 Suc. Brush Kit
- KWD 3 V-17/4/20/F
- KWD 4 V-20/5/20
- KWD 4 V-20/5/35 Extension DDC
- KWD 5 S V-25/5/22
- KWD 5 V-25/5/22
- KWD 6 P S V-30/8/22/T
- WD 1 Compact Battery
- WD 1 Compact Battery Set
- WD 2 Plus S V-15/4/18
- WD 2 Plus S V-15/4/18/C
- WD 2 Plus V-12/4/18
- WD 2 Plus V-12/4/18/C
- WD 2 Plus V-12/6/18/C
- WD 2 Plus V-12/6/18/C Home
- WD 2 Plus V-15/4/18
- WD 2 Plus V-15/4/18/C
- WD 2 Plus V-15/6/18/C
- WD 2-18
- WD 2-18 Battery Set
- WD 3 Battery
- WD 3 Battery Premium
- WD 3 Battery Premium Set
- WD 3 Battery Set
- WD 3 P S V-17/4/20
- WD 3 P S V-17/4/20 Workshop
- WD 3 P V-17/4/20
- WD 3 P V-17/4/20 Extension
- WD 3 P V-17/4/20 Workshop
- WD 3 P V-19/4/20
- WD 3 S V-15/4/20
- WD 3 S V-15/6/20 Home
- WD 3 S V-17/4/20
- WD 3 S V-17/4/20 + 4 FB
- WD 3 S V-17/6/20 Car
- WD 3 S V-19/4/20
- WD 3 S V-19/4/20 Suc. Br. Kit
- WD 3 S V-19/6/20 Car
- WD 3 V-15/4/20
- WD 3 V-15/4/20 Car
- WD 3 V-15/6/20
- WD 3 V-17/4/20
- WD 3 V-17/4/35 + Nozzles
- WD 3 V-17/6/20 Car
- WD 3 V-19/4/20
- WD 3 V-19/6/20
- WD 3 V-19/6/20 Home
- WD 3-18
- WD 3-18 Battery Set
- WD 3-18 S
- WD 3-18 S Battery Set
- WD 4 S V-20/4/35
- WD 4 S V-20/5/22
- WD 4 S V-20/6/22 Car
- WD 4 V-20/4/35
- WD 4 V-20/5/22
- WD 4 V-20/6/22 Car
- WD 5 P S V-25/5/22
- WD 5 P S V-25/5/22 Workshop
- WD 5 P V-25/5/22
- WD 5 P V-25/8/35
- WD 5 P V-25/8/35 Car
- WD 5 S V-25/5/22
- WD 5 S V-30/5/22
- WD 5 V-25/5/22
- WD 6 P S V-30/6/22/T
- WD 6 P S V-30/8/22/T Renovation
- WD 6 P S V-30/8/35/T
- WD 6 P V-25/8/22/T
Application areas
- Hallways
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
- Side pockets in the car
- Dashboard
- Center console
- Car trunk
- Car seats
- Back seat
- Footwell
- Windscreens