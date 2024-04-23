Optimal for use with medium and hard water: the PressurePro Machine Protector Advance 1 RM 110 for hot water high-pressure cleaners with system care adaptation offers comprehensive protection for the heating coil system at water temperatures of up to 150 °C. As such, RM 110 ensures a constant water flow, preventing reductions in performance, saving energy and significantly extending the lifetime. It also helps to reduce expensive decalcification measures for the heating coil and generally reduce the maintenance costs. In addition, the care agent is HACCP-compliant, making it suitable for use in food-processing companies, and very easy to use since the practical Advance bottle can be used directly on the machine.