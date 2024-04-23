PressurePro Oil and Grease Cleaner Extra RM 31 eco!efficiency, 200l
Highly concentrated high-pressure deep cleaning agent with special eco!efficiency formula. Effectively removes stubborn dirt, e.g. oil, grease, tar, soot and smoke resin.
With its special formula, the PressurePro Oil and Grease Cleaner Extra RM 31 eco!efficiency was developed for use in high-pressure cleaners with eco!efficiency mode and therefore bridges the gap in cleaning performance that can be created by the lower water temperature of 60 °C. It offers powerful cleaning action in all temperature ranges and can even be used in the steam stage up to 150 °C. The highly concentrated, silicone-free and easily separable formula effortlessly removes heavy oil, grease and mineral contamination, while being especially economical, cost-saving and environmentally friendly. As a powerful deep cleaner suitable for engine washing and parts cleaning in workshops or in agricultural holdings, it also impresses in other areas, for example in facade cleaning when removing dirt caused by emissions, bird droppings or insect residue, and can also be used for tank interior cleaning in the food industry.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|200
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH
|13,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|214,2
Product
- Effective, ecological, high-pressure detergent
- Dissolves even the most stubborn oil, grease, tar, soot and smoke resin contamination
- Cleaning action in all temperature ranges
- Pleasant, fresh scent
- Phosphate-free
- Silicone-free
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004
- Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
- NTA-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Transport and machines
- Stable cleaning
- Barrel cleaning
- Car/engine wash
- Parts cleaning
- Surface degreasing
- Food tankers
- Façade cleaning