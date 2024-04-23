PressurePro Wax Remover RM 36, 20l

De-preservation agent, gently removes protective wax coatings and grease residue from paintwork surfaces. Ideal for use with high-pressure cleaners and free from halogenated hydrocarbons.

The PressurePro Wax Remover RM 36 from Kärcher optimally prepares surfaces for painting, priming and coating. The solvent-based cleaner reliably removes wax-based preservation agents, protective wax films as well as grease, oil, lubricants, resin, mineral contamination and adhesives even at a low dosage. The PressurePro Wax Remover RM 36 is free from halogenated hydrocarbons, easy to rinse off and perfect for use with high-pressure cleaners, making it ideal for application in industry and trade.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 20
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
Weight (kg) 16
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 18,3
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 255 x 230 x 400
Product
  • Effective de-preservation agent
  • Dissolves protective wax films on surfaces
  • Loosens heavy oil, grease and mineral-based soiling
  • Gentle on materials
  • Free from halogenated hydrocarbons
  • NTA-free
PressurePro Wax Remover RM 36, 20l
PressurePro Wax Remover RM 36, 20l
PressurePro Wax Remover RM 36, 20l
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
  • Danger
  • H304 May be fatal if swallowed and enters airways
  • H412 Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects
  • P273 Avoid release to the environment.
  • P301 IF SWALLOWED:
  • P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
  • P331 Do NOT induce vomiting.
  • P405 Store locked up.
  • P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
  • EUH 066 Repeated exposure may cause skin dryness or cracking.
Application areas
  • Car de-waxing
  • Parts cleaning
  • Surface degreasing
  • Car/engine wash
Accessories
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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