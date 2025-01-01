Why clean a camper and caravan?
The reason why you should clean a camper or caravan are obvious. Firstly, it is a matter of aesthetics and well-being, especially when it comes to the interior. On the other hand, a caravan that has been cleaned from the outside increase’s safety on the road, as dirty rear-view mirrors and windshields can restrict visibility and thus become dangerous. Last but not least, regular cleaning helps to maintain the value of the vehicle. For these reasons, you should clean your caravan thoroughly at least once, preferably twice a year. Ideally in the autumn, when most owners park up their caravan for the winter, and then again in spring, before they go on tour again. But it is also advisable to remove the traces of the last holiday, both inside and out, especially after a very longer tip with the caravan. Windows and mirrors, on the other hand, should be cleaned before each trip if they are dirty.