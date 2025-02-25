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Os nossos aspiradores e esfregões robóticos são redondos, planos e movem-se silenciosamente pelas divisões da casa. Com determinação e evitando obstáculos, os robôs seguem sistematicamente o seu padrão de movimento. E os residentes já não precisam de se preocupar com a tediosa tarefa de limpar o chão, porque os robôs aspiradores e esfregões da Kärcher tratam disso. Os pisos duros e os tapetes de pelo curto são limpos automaticamente. A nossa esfregona robótica oferece uma limpeza húmida completa, especialmente para pisos duros, enquanto o aspirador, com a sua função combinada, é particularmente adequado para casas que também têm muitos tapetes, pois pode aspirar e esfregar.
Love is in the air. So why waste any more time thinking about floor cleaning? Because the RCF 3 can do this for you: autonomous mopping of hard floors with passion. It outperforms other robots thanks to its Kärcher roller technology and continuous fresh water supply. The RCF 3 keeps all hard floors spotlessly clean. So you have more time for the nicer things in life.
Do animals have to stay outside? Certainly not at your house. Because your RCF 3 effortlessly removes every paw print. Thanks to the unique roller technology, the robotic mop picks up both damp and dry dirt with its rotating roller, which is constantly moistened with fresh water. Sounds wild. But it really works.
How much actually ends up on the floor instead of in children's mouths every day? Quite a lot. But why worry about it when the RCF 3 can handle it? Welcome to stress-free cleanliness! With its innovative roller technology and constant supply of fresh water, the RCF 3 robot mop effortlessly removes almost any type of dirt – and never gets tired of cleaning up after the little ones.
The Kärcher robot vacuums and mops deliver a wide range of functions and configuration options – while also being really simple to use. The combination of robot, cloud and control via smartphone app forms the perfect basis for the best cleaning results. Use the timer functions and configure the cleaning programs to suit your individual needs. And if a security update or new functions are available for the robot, you'll be automatically notified by the app. Discover our autonomous cleaning solutions for your everyday chores and gain time for the finer things in life.
Simply start our first-class robot vacuums and mops while you're out and about via the mobile app and return to a spotlessly clean home. Our robot series delivers outstanding performance and advanced technology. Using high-tech LiDAR laser navigation, our robots first create a floor plan of your home. Thanks to their precise sensors, they always know exactly where they are, how to manoeuvre around objects in the room and where to turn to avoid stairs during subsequent cleaning runs. Our RCV series does the vacuum cleaning and mopping and provides a comprehensive cleaning solution. Carpets are cleaned thoroughly in suction mode, while the robot skilfully avoids them in mopping mode. In addition, we have developed the RCF 3 especially for hard floors. It enables thorough wet cleaning with its unique roller cleaning method. The intelligent live mapping function allows you to keep an eye on the cleaning progress. You can rely on the first-class cleaning performance and advanced functions of our robots to make your everyday life easier. Have your floors carefully vacuumed and mopped while you get on with other things.
Kärcher robot vacuums and mops are real all-rounders. Whether it's simple dry cleaning with the suction fan and brush, a combination of dry cleaning and the extra wet wiping function with the microfibre cloth and fresh water tank or pure wet cleaning with the innovative Kärcher roller technology of the RCF 3 – anything is possible. And, thanks to the convenient app control feature, everything is always in hand. Cleaning settings, such as the suction power or the water volume for mopping, can be adjusted to suit individual requirements. Areas of heavier soiling can be passed over multiple times for a more thorough clean.
Discover the proven and sophisticated Kärcher roller technology of our established and very efficient hard floor cleaners, which is now also available also in our innovative autonomous robotic mop RCF 3 for outstanding cleaning performance on numerous hard floors. During cleaning, the roller is continuously moistened with fresh water and detergent. Thanks to the two-tank system, dirty water and dirt particles are reliably transported to the dirty water tank. The non-stop rotation of the roller continuously removes dirty water and dirt particles and keeps it clean for a long time (the dirt does not accumulate in the roller), which allows hygienic and quick cleaning even on larger surfaces, without just spreading the dirt around.
With its cleaning roller, the RCF 3 guarantees very thorough mopping results and is extremely convenient. Forget tedious scrubbing – the robot does everything autonomously. Another plus point is that the RCF 3 also picks up light dry dirt during damp mopping. With regular use of the RCF 3 and normal household soiling, there's not even any need to take the vacuum cleaner out of the cupboard. And once the work is done, cleaning the device is also child's play: all removable parts can simply be rinsed under the tap, and the roller can be washed in the washing machine at 60 °C.
Robotic vacuum cleaner with wet wiping function or robot mop with dry dirt pick-up? RCV or RCF? Here is an overview of the differences between the two robotic cleaning systems.
General
Vacuum cleaning/dry dirt pick-up
Mopping
General
Vacuum cleaning/dry dirt pick-up
Mopping
Win back time for the finer things in life, while our cleaning robots take care of the vacuuming and mopping. Our entry-level model, the RCV 3, cleans all the usual domestic hard floors and low-pile carpet coverings autonomously, systematically and completely reliably – even when you're not home, of course. Using the app, you can adjust the cleaning to suit your particular requirements and your home. You decide what gets cleaned when. Set specific cleaning programmes for each individual room. Define no-go zones, if there are certain areas the robotic vacuum cleaner should not enter. Or use the spot cleaning function to direct it to points that need extra attention. All rooms are mapped with precise LiDAR navigation and ultra-sensitive sensors that detect steps and large drops for safety during cleaning runs.
Technical data
With its fast and robust LiDAR navigation, the robot scans the rooms, giving it the best maps to navigate safely through rooms even in the dark.
Communication is key. That's why the robot provides important information via voice output in addition to signal tones.
Once vacuumed, dry dirt is trapped in the container. Within a dedicated chamber of that container, there is also a fresh water tank for wetting the wiping cloth. You can use the app to easily set the amount of water to be used for cleaning. If you want the device to just vacuum, because there's no need to mop right now, you can also change the waste container completely, and insert the exclusively dry waste container, which has a larger capacity for dry dirt than the 2-in-1 bin.
With the app, you can control your cleaning robot wherever you are, get status updates and view the cleaning progress. Thanks to the detailed map of your rooms, you can determine exactly where to clean and where not.
Switch the robot on or off at the device itself and send it back to the station. The LED shows you the device status at a glance.
The infrared sensor ensures that the robot always returns to its charging station.
To mop specific areas, a mop plate with a microfibre cloth is included in the scope of supply, which is wetted with fresh water from its own tank.
The combination of rotating brush and suction function removes coarse dirt as well as fine dust for excellent cleaning performance.
The fall sensors reliably prevent the RCV 3 from falling down steps or other drops. The sensors scan the floor. If a large drop is detected, the controller receives a signal triggering the robot to turn around.
The side brush sweeps dirt from along the edges into the centre in front of the main brush, so it can be swept accurately into the waste container. This is how it ensures edges are always well cleaned.
If you want to make sure that shoes and cables that are lying around don't become food for the robotic vacuum cleaner, use the RCV 5's artificial intelligence. Our top model offers you all-round carefree floor cleaning. As well as LiDAR navigation, this robotic vacuum cleaner and mop has a dual laser system and a camera to make sure it reliably detects and navigates every last obstacle. Its low operating noise also makes the RCV 5 a really considerate housemate. Hard floors can be vacuumed or mopped by this robotic cleaning assistant – depending on the program selected. For intensive carpet cleaning, there's also an Auto Boost function that delivers extra power to remove dust from textile fabrics. While in mopping mode, the robot will not travel over carpets. Controlling the RCV 5 is simple too, thanks to the app.
Technical data:
For wetting the wiping cloth. You can use the app to easily set the amount of water to be used for cleaning.
With the app, you can control the cleaning robot wherever you are, get status updates and view the cleaning progress. Thanks to the detailed map of your rooms, you can determine exactly where to clean and where not.
Once vacuumed, dry dirt is trapped in the container.
With its fast and robust LiDAR navigation, the robot scans the rooms, giving it the best maps to navigate safely through rooms even in the dark.
Switch the robot on or off at the device itself and send it back to the station. The LED shows you the device status at a glance.
Communication is key. That's why the robot provides important information via voice output in addition to signal tones.
Dual laser system with camera for object detection and avoidance. The robot recognises small obstacles and drives around them.
To mop specific areas, a mop plate with a microfibre cloth is included in the scope of supply, which is wetted with fresh water from its own tank.
The combination of rotating brush and suction function removes coarse dirt as well as fine dust for excellent cleaning performance.
The side brush sweeps dirt from along the edges into the centre in front of the main brush, so it can be swept accurately into the waste container. This is how it ensures edges are always well cleaned.
The RCV 5 automatically detects carpeted surfaces using an ultrasonic sensor. The Auto Boost function increases the suction power on carpeted surfaces as needed for even better cleaning results. If mopping is activated, the robot avoids the detected carpeted surfaces and goes around them.
The fall sensors reliably prevent the RCV 5 from falling down steps or other drops. The sensors scan the floor. If a large drop is detected, the controller receives a signal triggering the robot to turn around.
Discover our innovative RCF 3 robot mop for effortless floor cleaning. With proven FC roller technology, it removes stubborn dirt and automatically manoeuvres around carpets. Two tanks ensure a continuous supply of fresh water and efficient collection of dirty water. Control the robot conveniently via the app or at the touch of a button. Flexibly customisable cleaning modes offer you versatile fields of application. The RCF 3 is your reliable assistant with useful voice and app tips. Discover the future of mopping with the RCF 3 robot mop!
Technical data:
With its fast and robust LiDAR navigation, the robot scans the rooms to obtain maps that facilitate optimum navigation, even in the dark.
Switch the robot on or off directly on the device and send it back to the station. The LEDs show you the device status at a glance and indicate whether fresh water needs to be topped up or dirty water emptied.
With the app, you can control your cleaning robots from wherever you are, get status updates and view the cleaning progress. The detailed map of your rooms means you can determine exactly which areas do and do not need to be cleaned. In addition, you have individual configuration options at your disposal, such as which cleaning mode the robot should use for cleaning.
Communication is key. That's why the robot provides important information via voice output in addition to signal tones.
The cleaning unit and roller can be removed. Everything can be rinsed hygienically under the tap so that no dirt remains in the device.
The fresh water tank is removable and can be filled easily under the tap.
The dirty water tank is individually removable and can be rinsed out easily under the tap.
Microfibre roller for thorough wet cleaning on all hard floors. Light, dry dirt is lifted when wiped. Machine-washable at 60°C.
The fall sensors reliably prevent the RCF 3 from falling, e.g. on stairs or ledges. The sensors scan the floor. If a large drop is detected, the steering mechanism receives a signal that causes the robot to turn around.
The RCF 3 uses an ultrasonic sensor to automatically detect carpeted areas and draws them into the map in the app. During cleaning, the robot uses a clever driving strategy to manoeuvre around carpets so that they do not get wet.
The Kärcher Home Robots app gives you access to all the important functions of your robot vacuum and mop. Autonomous cleaning offers lots of new features, such as setting cleaning times and creating cleaning maps – no matter where you are. If you're out and about and want to start a clean before you get home, you can! Simply activate the robot from the app on your smartphone and you can look forward to returning to a clean house. The Kärcher Home Robots app is available free of charge from the Apple Store or the Google Play Store. Simply download it and start your first autonomous clean straight away.
All data transfer between the Home Robots app on your smartphone and your robot vacuum and mop takes place via the cloud using servers located in Germany only. As a manufacturer based in Germany, Kärcher places great importance on data protection and takes extreme care to ensure all the applicable legal requirements in this regard are met. Regular software and security updates are provided to ensure your app is always up to date and your data is always secure.
Robot vacuums and mops from Kärcher clean autonomously and systematically. "No-go zones" can be set via the app to ensure the robot doesn't clean specific areas, or only vacuums them without mopping. And if you want the robot to skip entire rooms, you can set so-called "virtual walls" to prevent it from travelling through these rooms. All this is easy and intuitive to configure using the app.
Our Home Robots app offers much more functionality than the basic program for autonomous cleaning. Vacuuming, mopping or a combination of both cleaning programs – with the app, you have it all at your fingertips, allowing you to easily define the cleaning mode for specific rooms or areas. You can also configure numerous parameters to your individual requirements – from the suction power when vacuuming to the water flow rate when mopping.
With the timer function on the Home Robot app, you can create your very own cleaning schedule for your Kärcher robot vacuum and mop. This allows you to specify not only the days and times you want the robot to work, but also which areas it should clean with which cleaning program during this time. Since all rooms are mapped, you can adjust the cleaning settings for each separate room.
There are two flexible solutions for spontaneous minor spillages. For soiling at a very specific point, you can use the app to set a particular location for targeted spot cleaning. And for larger areas of soiling, you can even use the app to set the size of the surface to be cleaned for quick but targeted intermediate cleaning.
Various functions can be individually activated or deactivated in the app: for example, carpet detection and avoidance on the RCF 3 or AI functionalities on the RCV 5. On the RCV 5, the Auto Boost can be deactivated on rugs and carpets to keep cleaning at just a low suction power when soiling is only light. This saves energy and extends the cleaning time before the robot has to return to its charging station.
The demands placed on a robot vacuum and mop varies from one household to the next, depending on factors such as the size of the area to be cleaned, the level of soiling and the frequency of the cleaning runs. As such, the rate at which accessories wear out varies. The Home Robots app shows you when individual accessories should be replaced, based on the optimum usage time for each accessory. This ensures that the robot is always perfectly equipped to perform at its best and the cleaning results leave nothing to be desired.
Every cleaning run is recorded in real time in the Home Robots app and then saved. This provides interesting insights into the life of your cleaning robot. When was the device in which room, what distances did it cover and how many square metres of flooring were vacuumed or mopped? In this way you can keep a close eye on what your robot vacuum and mop has been up to – even when you're not at home.
The Home Robots app gives you access to all the important functions of your cleaning robot. This includes lots of extra functions that may prove useful in one situation or another. For instance, the app can be used as a remote control for your robot, say if you needed to steer it to a particularly tricky position. You can even use your smartphone to set the language and volume of the voice output or provide answers to frequently asked questions.