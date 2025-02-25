      Battery chain saws

      Tree maintenance, treetop cutting, making firewood, felling trees: Kärcher chain saws and pole saws impress in all disciplines with their user-friendliness and first-class chain speed.

      Features of chain saw

      Effortless chain tensioning via rotary knob.

      Battery Chain saw settings
      Automatic chain lubrication

      Automatic chain lubrication for low-maintenance use of the battery chain saw.

      Brushless motor for extended lifetime.

      Battery chain saw brushless motor

      Claw stop for safe guidance and precise cuts.

      Maximum safety in event of recoil effect caused by the immediate stopping of the chain.

      The oil level can be checked at any time at a transparent inspection window.

      Highlights of chain saw

      For the battery chain saw CNS 36-35 Battery, even tree trunks are no problem thanks to its outstanding speed and optimum cutting width. The tool-less chain tensioning system and automatic chain lubrication make operation extremely easy – whether for professionals or beginners. Thanks to the chain saw brake and the 2-switch system, safety during use is always guaranteed.

      Bateria CNS 36-35

      Kickback protection

      The chain is stopped immediately in the event of kickback.

      Safety lock release

      Prevents unintentional start-up of the battery chain saw.

      36 V Kärcher Battery Power

      The CNS 36-35 Battery can be operated with all 36 V Kärcher Battery Power batteries and gives the user complete freedom of movement.

      Automatic chain lubrication

      For low-maintenance use of the battery chain saw.

      Bumper spike

      Safe guiding and precise cuts because the chain saw attaches to the material that is to be cut.

      Transparent oil tank

      Oil level can be checked at any time at a transparent inspection window.

      Features of pole saw

      Easy adjustment of chain tension with hex wrench.

      Easy setting Battery pole Saw
      Automatic lubrication pole saw

      Low wear and maintenance requirements thanks to automatic chain lubrication.

      With the easy fibreglass extension insert, branches up to a height of 4 metres can be sawn without problem.

      Battery pole saw

      The pole saw can be dismantled into 3 parts and stored in minimum space.

      Optimum weight distribution for fatigue-free working thanks to the practical shoulder strap.

      Optimised 30° blade angle for working conveniently from the ground.

      Highlights of pole saw

      Where chain saws have a fear of heights, the battery-powered pole saw from Kärcher has a trump card. It can be used to saw easily and safely through branches up to 4 metres high that are difficult to cut.

      Battery-powered pole saw

      Extension insert

      With the lightweight fiberglass extension insert, branches up to a height of 4 meters can be cut without any problems.

      Practical shoulder strap

      Optimum weight distribution and no arm and shoulder fatigue. Ideal for long periods of work.

      Safety release

      Prevents the telescopic saw from starting unintentionally.

      18 V Kärcher Battery Power

      The telescopic saw can be operated with all 18 V battery power packs from Kärcher.

      18 V Kärcher Battery Power

      CNS 18-30 Battery

      Easy to handle, versatile in use and perfect for tree maintenance: The lightweight battery chain saw CNS 18-30 Battery with tool-less chain tensioning system.

      Voltage: 18 V
      Guide bar: 30 cm
      Chain speed: 10 m/s
      Oil tank capacity: 200 ml
      Performance per battery charge*: 70 cuts (10 cm diameter)
      Tool-less chain tensioning: Yes
      Automatic chain lubrication: Yes
      Brushless motor: Yes

      * Maximum performance with an 18 V/5.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.

      PSW 18-20 Battery

      With the battery-powered pole saw PSW 18-20 Battery, all branches up to a height of 4 metres can be reached. For safe and practical tree maintenance.

      Voltage: 18 V
      Guide bar: 20 cm
      Chain speed: 5.5 m/s
      Oil tank capacity: 50 ml
      Performance per battery charge*: 80 cuts (5 cm diameter)
      Tool-less chain tensioning: No
      Automatic chain lubrication: Yes
      Brushless motor: No

      * Maximum performance with an 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.

      36 V Kärcher Battery Power

      CNS 36-35 Battery

      With fast chain speed and wide bar length: The battery chain saw CNS 36-35 Battery is ideal for demanding tree maintenance.

      Voltage: 36 V
      Guide bar: 35 cm
      Chain speed: 21 m/s
      Oil tank capacity: 190 ml
      Performance per battery charge*: 200 cuts (10 cm diameter)
      Tool-less chain tensioning: Yes
      Automatic chain lubrication: Yes
      Brushless motor: Yes

      * Maximum performance with an 36 V/5.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.

      Kärcher Battery Power battery platforms

      18 V Battery Power

      You can find all devices from the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform here

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      Units of the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform

      You can find all devices from the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform here

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