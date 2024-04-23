VehiclePro Super Pearl Wax RM 824 Classic, 20l
Drying, protection and care all in one. The liquid pearl wax enables the water film to break up quickly, which leads to excellent drying, particularly with hard water.
Our liquid VehiclePro Super Pearl Wax RM 824 Classic is an effective drying aid that is ideal for use in vehicle wash systems as well as with high-pressure cleaners. The care agent is particularly effective when using medium-hard to hard water; it causes the water film to break up quickly over a large area and thus ensures a very good drying result. The wax increases the level of shine of the paint and is also VDA-compliant and free of mineral oils and mineral hydrocarbons. In addition, the surfactants contained are biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004. The high yield of up to 83 cars per litre enables a very economical use of the agent.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH
|4
|Weight (kg)
|19,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|21,6
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|260 x 240 x 440
Product
- Effective drying aid for use in vehicle wash systems and high-pressure cleaners
- Fast breaking up of the water film over a large area
- Very good drying result
- Effective with medium to hard water
- Increases the level of shine of the paintwork
- VDA-compliant
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004
- NTA-free
- Free from mineral oils and mineral hydrocarbons
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- H412 Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects
- P273 Avoid release to the environment.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
- Z 20 Contains Limonene. May produce an allergic reaction.
Compatible machines
- CW 1 Klean!Fit
- CW 3 Klean!Star
- CW 5 Klean!Star iQ
- HDS 10/20-4 M
- HDS 10/20-4 MX
- HDS 1000 Be
- HDS 1000 De
- HDS 1000 De Weed
- HDS 11/18-4 S Basic
- HDS 12/14-4 St
- HDS 12/14-4 St Gas
- HDS 12/14-4 St Gas LPG
- HDS 12/18-4 S
- HDS 12/18-4 SX
- HDS 13/20 De Tr1
- HDS 13/20-4 S
- HDS 13/20-4 SX
- HDS 13/35 De Tr1
- HDS 17/20 De Tr1
Application areas
- Cars
- Commercial vehicle cleaning