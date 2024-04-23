FloorPro Deep Cleaner, acidic RM 751, 10l
Acidic deep cleaner for manual and mechanical sanitary and building cleaning. Effectively removes limescale, calcareous deposits, rust, milkstone, urine scale and cement film.
Powerful, particularly low-foaming and therefore ideal for use with scrubber dryers: the FloorPro Deep Cleaner, acidic RM 751 from Kärcher. Based on sulphamic acid, this detergent for mechanical and manual deep cleaning effectively removes limescale, calcareous deposits, rust, milkstone, urine scale and cement film from all acid-resistant surfaces such as ceramic tiles, sanitary facilities and metal. FloorPro Deep Cleaner RM 751 is therefore the ideal solution for swimming pools and for deep cleaning after construction projects. With its integrated corrosion protection and easily separable properties, the deep cleaner is also ideal for use in industrial environments.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|10
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH
|0,7
|Weight (kg)
|10,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11,3
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|230 x 188 x 307
Product
- Powerful, acidic deep cleaner for all acid-resistant hard floors
- Removes stubborn limescale, rust, grease, protein, beer and milkstone soiling
- Effectively removes cement film
- Very low foaming
- With integrated corrosion protection
- Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
- NTA-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Compatible machines
- B 150 R
- B 300 R I
- B 40 C Bp + D 43
- B 40 C Bp + D 51
- B 40 C Bp + R 45
- B 40 C Bp + R 55
- B 40 C Bp Classic + D 43
- B 40 C Ep + D 43
- B 40 C Ep + D 51
- B 40 C Ep + R 45
- B 40 C Ep + R 55
- B 40 W Bp + D 43
- B 40 W Bp + D 51
- B 40 W Bp + R 45
- B 40 W Bp + R 55
- B 40 W Bp DOSE (disc)
- B 40 W Bp DOSE (roller)
- B 90 R configured
- BD 30/4 C Bp Pack Li
- BD 38/12 C Bp Pack Li
- BD 43/25 C Bp
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
- BD 43/35 C Classic Ep
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 115Ah
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
- BD 50/55 C Classic Bp
- BD 50/55 W Classic Bp
- BD 50/55 W Classic Bp *KAP
- BD 50/55 W Classic Bp Pack 115Ah
- BD 50/55 W Classic Bp Pack 80Ah
- BD 50/60 C Classic Ep
- BD 50/70 R Classic *KAP
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 115Ah AGM
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
- BD 70/75 W Bp Classic
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 115Ah
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 160Ah Li+FC
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp 160Ah Li
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 160Ah Li+FC
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 285Ah
- BR 30/4 C Ep
- BR 30/4 C Ep + MF
- BR 30/4 C Ep Adv
- BR 35/12 C Bp Pack
- BR 35/12 C Bp Pack Li
- BR 40/10 C Ep Adv
- BR 45/22 C Bp Pack Li
- BR 75/75 W Classic Bp
- BR 75/75 W Classic Bp*
Application areas
- Post-construction cleaning
- Floor cleaning