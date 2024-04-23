FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C eco!perform, 1l
FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C: Floor cleaner for manual application on all hard and flexible floors. Also suitable for high-gloss surfaces and furniture. With EU eco label certification.
Thanks to its particularly environmentally and user-friendly formulation, the highly concentrated and non-toxic FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C eco!perform from Kärcher impresses with its gentle yet effective cleaning power, high efficiency and wide range of applications. The pleasantly citrus-scented floor cleaner is generally suitable for all water-resistant and alcohol-resistant surfaces – including ESD floors and floor coverings made of calcareous soft stone such as marble. It reliably removes footprints, dust, dirt caused by emissions and light grease residues. The extra low-foaming detergent is designed for both manual and machine maintenance cleaning with a scrubber dryer. The sustainable FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C eco!perform is certified in accordance with the strict requirements of the EU Ecolabel and has been awarded the Austrian Ecolabel.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|1
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|12
|pH
|8,1
|Weight (kg)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|366 x 232 x 298
Product
- Universally applicable floor cleaning concentrate
- Removes footprints, dust, dirt caused by emissions
- Very good cleaning power on all water-resistant and alcohol-resistant hard and flexible surfaces
- Streak-free even on high-gloss surfaces
- Also suitable for cleaning furniture and other furnishings
- Prevents rapid resoiling
- Pleasant, fresh citrus scent
- Carries the European Ecolabel (EU Ecolabel)
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Videos
Compatible machines
- B 150 R
- B 300 R I
- B 40 C Bp + D 43
- B 40 C Bp + D 51
- B 40 C Bp + R 45
- B 40 C Bp + R 55
- B 40 C Bp Classic + D 43
- B 40 C Ep + D 43
- B 40 C Ep + D 51
- B 40 C Ep + R 45
- B 40 C Ep + R 55
- B 40 W Bp + D 43
- B 40 W Bp + D 51
- B 40 W Bp + R 45
- B 40 W Bp + R 55
- B 40 W Bp DOSE (disc)
- B 40 W Bp DOSE (roller)
- B 90 R configured
- BD 30/4 C Bp Pack Li
- BD 38/12 C Bp Pack Li
- BD 43/25 C Bp
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
- BD 43/35 C Classic Ep
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 115Ah
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
- BD 50/55 C Classic Bp
- BD 50/55 W Classic Bp
- BD 50/55 W Classic Bp *KAP
- BD 50/55 W Classic Bp Pack 115Ah
- BD 50/55 W Classic Bp Pack 80Ah
- BD 50/60 C Classic Ep
- BD 50/70 R Classic *KAP
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 115Ah AGM
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
- BD 70/75 W Bp Classic
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 115Ah
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 160Ah Li+FC
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp 160Ah Li
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 160Ah Li+FC
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 285Ah
- BR 30/4 C Ep
- BR 30/4 C Ep + MF
- BR 30/4 C Ep Adv
- BR 35/12 C Bp Pack
- BR 35/12 C Bp Pack Li
- BR 40/10 C Ep Adv
- BR 45/22 C Bp Pack Li
- BR 75/75 W Classic Bp
- BR 75/75 W Classic Bp*
Application areas
- Floor and surface cleaning