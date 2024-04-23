FloorPro Fine Stoneware Cleaner RM 753, 10l
Special cleaner for all fine stoneware tiles. Reliably dissolves oil, grease and mineral soiling. Does not impair anti-slip properties of tiles. Free from tensides and readily separating.
Whether for maintenance cleaning or deep cleaning: FloorPro Fine Stoneware Cleaner RM 753 is always the optimal choice for unglazed, open-pored fine stoneware tiles. Not only does it effortlessly remove grease, oil and mineral contamination, but its surfactant- and enzyme-free formulation also effectively prevents rapid resoiling and ensures a pleasant, fresh fragrance. The slightly alkaline and low-foaming detergent can be used both manually and with a scrubber dryer. Kärcher recommends the single-step method for maintenance cleaning and the two-step method for deep cleaning. Professionals in the building cleaning sector also benefit from the high user safety of the non-toxic cleaner. If required, FloorPro RM 753 is also suitable for use in oil separators.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|10
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH
|10,5
|Weight (kg)
|11,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|12,3
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|230 x 188 x 307
Product
- Powerful deep cleaner for heavily soiled fine stoneware tiles
- Removes oil, grease and mineral contamination
- Very good wetting
- Low-foam formulation
- Extremely economical
- Pleasant, fresh scent
- Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
- NTA-free
- Tenside and enzyme-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Compatible machines
- B 150 R
- B 300 R I
- B 40 C Bp + D 43
- B 40 C Bp + D 51
- B 40 C Bp + R 45
- B 40 C Bp + R 55
- B 40 C Bp Classic + D 43
- B 40 C Ep + D 43
- B 40 C Ep + D 51
- B 40 C Ep + R 45
- B 40 C Ep + R 55
- B 40 W Bp + D 43
- B 40 W Bp + D 51
- B 40 W Bp + R 45
- B 40 W Bp + R 55
- B 40 W Bp DOSE (disc)
- B 40 W Bp DOSE (roller)
- B 90 R configured
- BD 30/4 C Bp Pack Li
- BD 38/12 C Bp Pack Li
- BD 43/25 C Bp
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
- BD 43/35 C Classic Ep
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 115Ah
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
- BD 50/55 C Classic Bp
- BD 50/55 W Classic Bp
- BD 50/55 W Classic Bp *KAP
- BD 50/55 W Classic Bp Pack 115Ah
- BD 50/55 W Classic Bp Pack 80Ah
- BD 50/60 C Classic Ep
- BD 50/70 R Classic *KAP
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 115Ah AGM
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
- BD 70/75 W Bp Classic
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 115Ah
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 160Ah Li+FC
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp 160Ah Li
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 160Ah Li+FC
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 285Ah
- BR 30/4 C Ep
- BR 30/4 C Ep + MF
- BR 30/4 C Ep Adv
- BR 35/12 C Bp Pack
- BR 35/12 C Bp Pack Li
- BR 40/10 C Ep Adv
- BR 45/22 C Bp Pack Li
- BR 75/75 W Classic Bp
- BR 75/75 W Classic Bp*
- SGV 8/5
Application areas
- Floor cleaning